STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Plea in SC seeking to declare as national holiday birthday of 10th Sikh Guru Govind Singh

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices L Nageswara Rao and Vineet Saran issued notice on the plea of 'All India Shiromani Singh Sabha'.

Published: 19th January 2021 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday sought response from the Centre and the states on a plea seeking to declare as national holiday the birthday of 'Guru Govind Singh Jee', the tenth guru of Sikhs, which is celebrated as the 'prakash parv'.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices L Nageswara Rao and Vineet Saran issued notice on the plea of 'All India Shiromani Singh Sabha; which has also sought the directions to the Central and state governments to issue "specific guidelines for declaration of public or gazetted holiday" in the country.

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the petitioner organiation, requested the bench to list the matter next week so that the Guru Gobind Singh's birthday is declared a national holiday from this year itself.

The bench said it will look into it.

The petition sought appropriate directions to the Centre "to declare the Tenth Sikh Guru 'Guru Govind Singh Jee' Prakash Parv as Gazetted/Public Holiday to be observed all over India including but not restricted to the States/Union Territories of India in which the Sikhs have significant population as well as in the States which is connected to the life and activities of Tenth Sikh Guru 'Guru Govind Singh Jee'."

The petition, filed by advocate Durga Dutt, said that "in the absence of any guiding principles of any authority regarding declaration of gazetted holiday in India, the executives at the behest of political groups who are in government, declare the holidays at their whims and fancies, serving the political purpose of appeasement of a particular section of the public."

"Because of the situation above, the important birth anniversary of tenth Sikh Guru 'Guru Govind Singh Jee', who is a great religious icon for significant Sikh community world wise as well as socio, nationalistic and patriotic figure for all Indians, has not yet been declared gazetted/public holiday in India, for which the petitioner in particular, is deeply aggrieved of," the petition said.

The plea sought to "enforce fundamental rights of equality before the law as regards the determination of a uniform non arbitrary policy for declaring any day as Gazetted/Public holiday in India".

It said a representation for declaring the Tenth Guru Govind Singh Jee Prakash Parv as Gazetted or Public holiday across country was made to the Prime Minister on October 5, 2020.

"The Petitioner is aggrieved of the decision of the Government, even in the aftermath of the representation dated 05. 10. 2020 of the petitioner, whereby no consideration even has been shown by the Government for declaring the holiday," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guru Govind Singh Supreme Court
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp