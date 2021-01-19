PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for kin of 15 labourers killed in Surat accident

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the accident in which 15 people died in Gujarat's Surat and also announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

"The loss of lives due to a truck accident in Surat is tragic. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest: PM," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.

"Ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in Surat. Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured," PMO said in another tweet.

Fifteen people including seven men, seven women and a one-year-old child died were killed after they were run over by a truck in Surat's Kosamba late Monday night, Usha Rada, District Superintendent of Police, Surat Rural said.

Six people, who suffered injuries in the accident, have been hospitalised.

The deceased were labourers hailing from Banswada district in Rajasthan. During the time of the incident, the people were sleeping on a footpath.

"A truck collided with a tractor loaded with sugarcane after which the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle and drove it over the pavement where the people were sleeping," CM Jadeja, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kamrej Division, Surat said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also condoled the deaths and wished speedy recovery of injured.

"Deeply saddened to know many labourers from #Banswara, #Rajasthan have lost lives after a truck ran over them as they were sleeping near the road in #Surat. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured,' Gehlot tweeted.