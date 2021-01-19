STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for kin of 15 labourers killed in Surat accident

The deceased were labourers hailing from Banswada district in Rajasthan and during the time of the incident, the people were sleeping on a footpath.

Published: 19th January 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the accident in which 15 people died in Gujarat's Surat and also announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

"The loss of lives due to a truck accident in Surat is tragic. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest: PM," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.

"Ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in Surat. Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured," PMO said in another tweet.

Fifteen people including seven men, seven women and a one-year-old child died were killed after they were run over by a truck in Surat's Kosamba late Monday night, Usha Rada, District Superintendent of Police, Surat Rural said.

Six people, who suffered injuries in the accident, have been hospitalised.

The deceased were labourers hailing from Banswada district in Rajasthan. During the time of the incident, the people were sleeping on a footpath.

"A truck collided with a tractor loaded with sugarcane after which the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle and drove it over the pavement where the people were sleeping," CM Jadeja, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kamrej Division, Surat said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also condoled the deaths and wished speedy recovery of injured.

"Deeply saddened to know many labourers from #Banswara, #Rajasthan have lost lives after a truck ran over them as they were sleeping near the road in #Surat. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured,' Gehlot tweeted. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Surat Truck Accident Gujarat Labourers Accident Gujarat Truck Accident Surat Accident Gujarat Migrant Labourers Gujarat accident
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp