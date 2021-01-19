STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TRP scam accused Maha Movie channel CEO Sanjay Verma held in copyright violation case

Verma was apprehended by the Mumbai Police's Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), the official said.

Published: 19th January 2021 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 11:20 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested Maha Movie television channel's CEO Sanjay Verma in an alleged copyright violation case, a police official said.

He is also a wanted accused in the alleged Television Rating Points (TRP) rigging scam.

Verma was apprehended by the Mumbai Police's Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), the official said.

A case of copyright violation was registered at Juhu police station here and the investigation into it was transferred to the CIU, he said.

During a probe into the case, Verma's alleged role came to light, following which he was questioned by a team led by CIU in-charge assistant police inspector Sachin Waze and subsequently placed under arrest, the official said.

During his interrogation, Verma told crime branch officials that Maha Movie channel had illegally broadcast movies such as "Zanjeer", "Lawaris", "Jadugar", "Mohabbat Ke Dushman", "Muqaddar Ka Sikandar" between June 10 to November 10, 2020, he said.

Copyrights of these movies are with Punit Mehra's company, who is the son of legendary film producer Prakash Mehra, the official said, adding that Mehra never sold those rights to any other company or individuals.

Earlier, the crime branch had arrested Mohammed Bilal Shaikh alias Raju Khan (42) and Ghanshyam Giri (42) in the case, he said.

The official said nine more persons are wanted in the case, including the proprietor of Zoya Films, a proprietor of Sonam music company, a proprietor of VIP Films, directors of Tele-One Consumers Pvt Ltd, DV Media Entertainment Ltd and Darvi Media Entertainment Ltd.

Notably, in a charge sheet filed recently in the TRP rigging case, the police alleged that an official of Hansa Research Agency paid money to sample households to tune into Maha Movie, Box Cinema, Fakt Marathi and Republic TV channels.

TRP, measured by recording viewership data at sample households, is crucial for attracting advertisers.

The Republic TV and others have denied any wrongdoing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Police Maha Movie Sanjay Verma TRP Scam
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp