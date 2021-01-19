STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP govt moves SC seeking transfer of all pleas against 'love jihad' law to apex court

Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal had urged the Chief Justice of Allahabad HC to adjourn the matter sine die as the SC had issued a notice in the case to the state government.

Published: 19th January 2021 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 09:48 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the 'love jihad' law pending at the Allahabad High Court, the Yogi Adityanath government has moved to Supreme Court seeking transfer of all such pleas.

The UP government made the move under Article 139 A of the Constitution on Tuesday. It may be recalled that Allahabad High Court had posted the matter for the next hearing on January 25.

Article 139 A of the Constitution of India says Where cases involving the same or substantially the same questions of law are pending before the Supreme Court and one or two High Courts or before two or more HCs, the Supreme Court is satisfied on its own motion or an application made by the Attorney General of India or by a party to any such case that such questions are substantial questions of general importance, the Supreme Court may withdraw the case or cases pending before the HC or the HCs and dispose of all cases itself.

Earlier, moving an application in the High Court, Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal had urged the Chief Justice of Allahabad HC Justice Govind Mathur to adjourn the matter sine die as the apex court had already taken cognizance of the issue and had issued a notice in the case to the state government.

The AAG had contended that in such a situation, it would not be appropriate for the High Court to continue hearing on the petitions.

But the High court refused to adjourn the proceedings over the batch of petitions. Consequently, the UP government decided to petition the Supreme Court in this context seeking transfer of the proceedings to it.

The SC had issued a notice on January 6 to UP and Uttarakhand governments seeking their response to the petitions challenging their respective ordinances against the unlawful conversion of religions.

The three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice V Ramasubramanian, and Justice AS Bopanna had posted the matter to be listed after four weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
love jihad UP love jihad law Allahabad High Court Supreme Court Article 139 A
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp