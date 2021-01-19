STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will be discharged from hospital in four to five days: Shripad Naik

Naik (68), the Union Minister of State for Defence and AYUSH, was admitted to the GMCH on January 12 after he met with an accident

Published: 19th January 2021 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Shripad Naik

Union Minister Shripad Naik (Photo | Twitter/@shripadynaik)

By PTI

PANAJI: A week after he met with a tragic accident, Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik said he would be discharged from Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near here in four to five days.

Naik (68), the Union Minister of State for Defence and AYUSH, was admitted to the GMCH on January 12 after he met with an accident while on his way back to Goa from neighbouring Karnataka.

Speaking to PTI, Naik said with everyone's blessings and by God's grace, he has recovered from the tragic accident.

"I am seeing this day after a long time. I appeal to people not to crowd at the hospital to meet me. I will be discharged in four to five days and after that, I will meet everyone," he said.

READ| Union minister Shripad Naik's health much better: Doctors

Naik urged his well-wishers to pray for his recovery from wherever they are without visiting the hospital.

The Union Minister, who has been recovering well at the GMCH, greeted the hospital staff and doctors, as he was brought out of his ward on a wheelchair on Tuesday.

Naik's wife and his close aide had succumbed to the injuries in the accident, while he was admitted to the GMCH in a critical condition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shripad Naik
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp