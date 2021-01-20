14 killed, 18 hurt as boulder-laden lorry crushes two cars in Jalpaiguri

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Fourteen people died and 18 were injured after two cars were crushed by a boulder-laden lorry that fell on its side after a collision at Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday.

Sources said that the deceased included four children. A preliminary investigation blamed poor visibility due to fog for the accident. The victims were going to attend a marriage reception.

According to the police, the group was enroute to a marriage reception in three cars. When the first vehicle collided with the truck, the truck driver lost control over the vehicle, which rammed into a median before falling on its side, crushing the other two vehicles.

A huge crowd thronged the road, affecting vehicular traffic further. Meanwhile, a lack of equipment delayed the rescue operation.

The order was established after the arrival of the local police with a crane. All of the passengers were rushed to Jalpaiguri super specialty hospital, where 14 were declared dead on arrival.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office, Union Home minister Amit Shah and chief minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the deaths. The state government announced Rs 2.5 lakh exgratia, while the Centre promised Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.