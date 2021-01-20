STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

All MPs will be requested to undergo COVID-19 test before Budget session: Om Birla

The Lok Sabha Speaker said all necessary coronavirus related protocols, including maintaining social distancing and sanitisation, will be followed during the session.

Published: 20th January 2021 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 12:51 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: All MPs will be requested to undergo the COVID-19 test before the start of the Budget session and arrangements for the same will be made in the parliament premises from January 27, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference about the start of the parliament session, he said all necessary coronavirus related protocols, including maintaining social distancing and sanitisation, will be followed during the session which is starting from January 29.

Birla on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting of top government officials for holding the Budget session amid the pandemic.

Interacting with reporters after the meeting, the Lok Sabha speaker said, "All MPs will be requested to undergo RT-PCR test to detect COVID-19 before the start of the Budget session.

Arrangements for the test will also be made in parliament premises for two days starting from January 27, he said.

Arrangements were also being made so that COVID-19 tests can be conducted near the residences of the parliamentarians, Birla said.

The Lok Sabha speaker said the House will sit in two shifts, morning and evening.

The Rajya Sabha will sit in the morning from 9 am to 1 pm and the Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 8 pm.

The budget session of parliament will be held in two parts, from January 29 to February 15, and then from March 8 to April 8.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 test Om Birla Budget 2021 Union Budget 2021
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp