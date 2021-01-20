STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI arrests its DSP, inspector in bribery scam within agency

DSP Rishi and Inspector Dhankad along with an advocate allegedly run a bribery ring within the agency to help companies accused of siphoning off bank loan funds worth Rs 4,300 crore.

Published: 20th January 2021 05:07 PM

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has arrested one of its deputy superintendents of police R K Rishi and Inspector Kapil Dhankad along with an advocate in connection with an alleged bribery ring run by them within the agency to help companies accused of siphoning off bank loan funds worth Rs 4,300 crore, officials said Wednesday.

The agency also conducted searches at Rishi's house in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh and that of his wife in Roorkee, they said.

Rishi, Dhankad and advocate Manohar Malik were booked by the CBI along with others for allegedly "compromising the integrity of investigation of certain cases on extraneous pecuniary considerations".

