MP: Retired cop held for assaulting RSS worker, vandalising Sangh office

The case was registered against the ex-cop on the complaint of RSS leader Jitendra Patidar, who is heading the temple fundraising drive in Indore.

Published: 20th January 2021 06:47 PM

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A 60-year-old former police officer has been arrested and sent to jail for assaulting an RSS worker and vandalizing property at their office in Indore.

Shrikant Sharma, who retired as a deputy commandant of the state police’s Special Armed Force (SAF) in August 2020, was booked on Saturday and Monday in two cases -- first assaulting an RSS leader who was on the Ram temple fundraising spree and then barging into the RSS office and vandalizing property there.

The retired police officer suffers from bipolar disorder and has reportedly suffered panic attacks in the past.

The first case was registered against the ex-cop on the complaint of RSS leader Jitendra Patidar, who is heading the temple fundraising drive in localities close to the Kalindi Gold City township, where the RSS office and the cop’s house, are located.

In the complaint, Patidar had alleged that the retired police officer assaulted the RSS workers and abused them while they were on a fund-raising spree near the former cop’s house.

Just, two days later, the elderly ex-cop barged into the RSS office near his house and vandalized property there, and even allegedly abused Lord Ram.

According to Nihit Upadhyaya, the Circle SP (CSP-Pardeshipura) of Indore Police, “Two cases were registered at Banganga police station against the ex-cop. The first case was booked under 323,294 and 506 of IPC for assaulting, verbally abusing, and criminally intimidating an RSS leader, and in the second case, he was charged under Sections 452, 295A, and 323 of IPC for allegedly barging into an RSS office and vandalizing property there.”

