NCB arrests Dawood Ibrahim's aide in drugs case

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested gangster Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan, a henchman of fugitive Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, in connection with a drugs case from neighbouring Navi Mumbai, an official said, adding some drugs were also seized.

Khan is also a relative of late Karim Lala- a mafia don in Mumbai who remained active for more than two decades from the sixties to the early eighties.

On a specific information, a team of NCB sleuths led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede picked up Parvez Khan from his hideout, he said.

Khan, a notorious drugs supplier, has several cases pending against him under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

Khan also has links with some drug peddlers, who were arrested earlier by the NCB for Mephedrone (MD) trade.