STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab reports first bird flu case as samples taken from dead goose test positive

The goose was found dead near the Siswan Dam reservoir in Mohali and its samples, which were sent to the NRDDL, tested positive for H5N1.

Published: 20th January 2021 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Bird Flu

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab has reported its first case of avian influenza with samples taken from a dead bar-headed goose testing positive for the flu's H5N1 strain, forest and wildlife preservation department officials said on Wednesday.

The goose was found dead near the Siswan Dam reservoir in Mohali and its samples were sent to the Northern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (NRDDL) in Jalandhar for testing on January 8, they said.

The samples were then sent to the Bhopal-based Institute of High Security Animal Diseases testing after the NRDDL found it to be a suspected case of bird flu, the officials said.

"Yesterday, we received a report which found it (samples) to be positive for H5N1," said an official of the department.

The officials said that a team of the animal husbandry department had also visited the reservoir area.

Everyday 50 samples of bird dropping are being sent for testing, they said.

Report of samples of taken from two poultry farms at Dera Bassi in Mohali are still awaited.

These samples were sent to Bhopal for confirmation on January 15 after NRDDL tests found them positive for bird flu.

Punjab sounded an alert earlier this month after bird flu cases were reported from several states and union territories in north India, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Avian influenza Bird Flu punjab bird flu
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp