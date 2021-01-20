Rajasthan HC issues notices over laying of Adani group's power line across farmer's orchard

By PTI

JODHPUR: The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday sought stands of the Union and state government besides an Adani group firm on a farmer's plea challenging the laying of a power transmission line over his pomegranate orchard.

On the farmer's plea, Justice Manoj Kumar Garg issued notices to the ministries of renewable energy of both the Union and state governments, Centre's Power Finance Corporation Limited, Adani's group firm Fatehgarh Bhadla Transmission Limited, Jodhpur's power distribution firm and district magistrate besides Phalodi SDM.

Seeking respondents' reply within 14 days, the bench asked them why the erection of power transmission line over farmer's orchard be not stopped.

In his petition, farmer Nathuram of Dhandhu village in Jodhpur's Phalodi subdivision said Adani's group firm FBTL is engaged in laying a 765 kV power transmission line from its solar power plant.

Farmer counsel Rajak Haidar alleged that the company has been insisting upon laying the transmission line over his client's orchard without his permission and without paying any compensation to him for the losses suffered by him.

On the other hand, the local administration has been supporting the firm which has complained to the SDM, dubbing his client as a threat to the project, he argued.

The counsel said in its complaint, the firm officials have falsely accused the farmer of objecting to the laying of the transmission line despite receiving compensation for the same.

The fact is that his client has not got any compensation, whatsoever, the counsel told the court.