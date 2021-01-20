STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Whoever fights as BJP candidate from Nandigram, Mamata will be defeated: Suvendu

Adhikari apologized to the people of the district for the movement against farmland acquisition in Singur, which forced Tata Motors to scrap the plan of an automobile hub.

Published: 20th January 2021 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 10:35 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDAN NAGAR: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said on Wednesday that whoever contests as a BJP candidate from Nandigram in the West Bengal assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be defeated by at least 50,000 votes.

Leading a roadshow in Chandannagar in Hooghly, Adhikari apologized to the people of the district for the movement against farmland acquisition in Singur, which forced Tata Motors to scrap the plan of an automobile hub.

He said the earlier Left Front government was much better than the present Trinamool Congress regime in several measures, including in creating employment opportunities.

"I don't know who will be fielded by BJP from Nandigram. It can be me or someone else. But, whoever contests as a BJP candidate from Nandigram, she (Mamata Banerjee) will be defeated by at least 50,000 votes," Adhikari said.

On Monday, Banerjee announced that she will contest the upcoming assembly elections from Nandigram, taking the fight to the home turf of Adhikari who left her party to join the BJP last month.

Adhikari, who won the election from Nandigram as the TMC candidate in 2016, had accepted the challenge and announced hours later that if the BJP fields him against the chief minister he will defeat her or quit politics.

At the roadshow, he also apologised with his hands folded to the people of the district and said that Banerjee spelt doom for Singur with the land movement in the late 2000s.

"I feel sorry for the unemployed youths in the district and the state. Sorry for being a part of that movement. Actually, others are lampposts in her party, while she is the only one having an actual post and taking decisions. Others like us had to put leucoplast on our mouths," he said.

Reacting to the comments, CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said, "What about the Nandigram movement? Will he apologise for being a part of that as well? His comments show how TMC and BJP don't have any principles."

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "After all these years, Suvendu is disowning his involvement in TMC's Singur movement, of which he was a part. Will he now disown the Nandigram movement? This shows his opportunism."

Earlier, BJP's national vice president Mukul Roy termed the land movement in Singur a blunder and said that it dealt a big blow to Bengal's industrialization bid.

Addressing a rally following the roadshow, Adhikari said that those having self-respect should leave the Trinamool Congress and join the BJP.

"If you don't want to remain as servants, if you want to have an identity, come and join the BJP," he said.

Adhikari also took a dig at Banerjee for reacting to the chanting of "Jai Shri Ram" after getting down from her car ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"How can she speak against Jai Shri Ram which is our emotion?" he asked Continuing his tirade against Banerjee, Adhikari said former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is a good man and the Left Front regime was better than that of the Trinamool Congress.

"The number of unemployed youth has reached an all-time high of 2 crores as the present government is not conducting competitive exams such as the SSC for six years. SSC exams were held annually during the CPI(M)'s rule," he said.

"I am urging those who are walking in CPI(M) rallies with their flags to join the BJP to stop the TMC from turning Bengal into a graveyard," he added.

Adhikari claimed that poll strategist Prashant Kishor has said in a recent interview that TMC has a "fixed deposit of 30 per cent electorate" while BJP has to work on the rest 70 per cent.

"Now which one is higher?" "After losing 18 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, she (Mamata Banerjee) has hired PK (Kishor) in a Rs 400-crore contract. And now she is set to see her party decimate entirely," he said.

The BJP leader said that there should be the same party's government at the Centre and in the state, he said.

Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee and Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta were also present in the roadshow.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suvendu Adhikari Mamata Banerjee Trinamool BJP Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls 2021
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp