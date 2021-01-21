STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal Governor donates Rs 5,00,001 for construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Published: 21st January 2021 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

West bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar, Jagdeep Dhankar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife on Thursday donated Rs 5,00,001 for construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

A Raj Bhavan statement said a signed cheque was handed over to a team of the VHP and RSS, adding, the donation was made in their personal capacity.

All India Working President of VHP Alok Kumar flew from Delhi to Kolkata this morning and called on the governor, leading a seven-member delegation.

The donation was made in the name of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, which has been mandated to collect funds for the temple, Dhankhar said in the statement.

He also termed the construction of the Ram Mandir as an epochal development.

"The fact that it is in pursuance to the unanimous verdict of the highest court of the largest democracy in the world, is a tribute to richness and resilience of our age old ethos and civilisation.

The intent and spirit of donation, rather than the amount, is all important," the statement said.

