BJP will demolish 3,500 mosques if it forms next govt in Delhi, claims Assam MP Badruddin Ajmal

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal claimed the BJP would demolish 3,500 mosques in the country if it forms the next government in Delhi.

“Various mosques in your area are on their (BJP’s) radar. Altogether 3,500 mosques in India are on their list. They will demolish these if they form the next government in Delhi,” Ajmal said at an election rally at Gauripur in his Dhubri constituency on Wednesday.

He said the Quran sanctions triple talaq and it is the word of Allah but the Narendra Modi government destroyed it. He accused the BJP of demolishing the Babri Masjid as well.

“If the BJP retains power (in Assam), things that I said will be implemented. Women won’t be able to venture out wearing burqa, those who sport a beard and wear (skull) cap won’t be able to go out of their homes and you all won’t be able to offer azan in the mosques,” Ajmal, who is the chief of the minority-based All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), claimed.

He claimed the BJP is the enemy of the country, women, mosques, bearded people and triple talaq.

“Will we still support the BJP that cannot tolerate us, (our) religion, Muslims, beard, (skull) cap? Will you vote for this party? They are distributing money but don’t take it. It is 'haram' (forbidden) money,” the MP said.

He slammed the BJP on the issue of food habits too. “Will the BJP decide what meat you will eat at your house? Will you accept it? Are we the servants of the BJP? Whether one likes it or not, we will definitely eat the meat of those animals approved by our religion,” Ajmal said.

He said as part of a conspiracy, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had set his sights on all the constituencies held by the AIUDF.

“They will field Muslim candidates in these seats. Be wary of the BJP. Himanta has already thrown a gauntlet by stating the BJP will win 26 seats from Muslim areas,” Ajmal added.

The BJP condemned his statement and said the MP cannot be the guardian of Assam’s Muslim society.

“The country has been under the Modi government since 2014. I want to ask him (Ajmal) how many mosques were demolished. He is nervous and through such a provocative statement, he is trying to polarise Muslim votes,” BJP MLA Prasanta Phukan said.