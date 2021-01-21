STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP will demolish 3,500 mosques if it forms next govt in Delhi, claims Assam MP Badruddin Ajmal

He said the Quran sanctions triple talaq and it is the word of Allah but the Narendra Modi government destroyed it. He accused the BJP of demolishing the Babri Masjid as well.

Published: 21st January 2021 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Assam MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal claimed the BJP would demolish 3,500 mosques in the country if it forms the next government in Delhi.

“Various mosques in your area are on their (BJP’s) radar. Altogether 3,500 mosques in India are on their list. They will demolish these if they form the next government in Delhi,” Ajmal said at an election rally at Gauripur in his Dhubri constituency on Wednesday.

He said the Quran sanctions triple talaq and it is the word of Allah but the Narendra Modi government destroyed it. He accused the BJP of demolishing the Babri Masjid as well.

“If the BJP retains power (in Assam), things that I said will be implemented. Women won’t be able to venture out wearing burqa, those who sport a beard and wear (skull) cap won’t be able to go out of their homes and you all won’t be able to offer azan in the mosques,” Ajmal, who is the chief of the minority-based All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), claimed.

He claimed the BJP is the enemy of the country, women, mosques, bearded people and triple talaq.

“Will we still support the BJP that cannot tolerate us, (our) religion, Muslims, beard, (skull) cap? Will you vote for this party? They are distributing money but don’t take it. It is 'haram' (forbidden) money,” the MP said.

He slammed the BJP on the issue of food habits too. “Will the BJP decide what meat you will eat at your house? Will you accept it? Are we the servants of the BJP? Whether one likes it or not, we will definitely eat the meat of those animals approved by our religion,” Ajmal said.

He said as part of a conspiracy, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had set his sights on all the constituencies held by the AIUDF.

“They will field Muslim candidates in these seats. Be wary of the BJP. Himanta has already thrown a gauntlet by stating the BJP will win 26 seats from Muslim areas,” Ajmal added.

The BJP condemned his statement and said the MP cannot be the guardian of Assam’s Muslim society.

“The country has been under the Modi government since 2014. I want to ask him (Ajmal) how many mosques were demolished. He is nervous and through such a provocative statement, he is trying to polarise Muslim votes,” BJP MLA Prasanta Phukan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Assam Badruddin Ajmal
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp