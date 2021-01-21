STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers reject govenment proposal of suspending three farm laws, deadlock remains

Sources said that in the meeting most of the farmer union leaders were of the opinion that the three farm laws should be totally repealed.

Published: 21st January 2021 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers burn copies of the new agricultural reform laws as they celebrate Lohri festival during the demonstration against the central government, at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The farmers unions have rejected the proposal of the central government which stated that the farm laws can be suspended for a period of one to two years and committee can be formed to look into the issue, thus the deadlock between the famers unions and the centre is not likely to be resolved soon.

Sources said that in the meeting most of the farmer union leaders were of the opinion that the three farm laws should be totally repealed and nothing less is acceptable to them.

"First the meeting of the 32 farmers unions of Punjab took place and then of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. The consensus which emerged was that we should stick to our stand of repealing the farm laws and nothing else is acceptable. As voting also took place in the meeting of all the forty farmer unions in which
most of them voted rejecting the proposal," said a farmer leader on condition of anonymity.

He added that in the meeting with the union government, the Bhartiya Kisan Union, Punjab (Rajewal Group) President Balbir Singh Rajewal told the union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar that in the parliament Tomar reportedly had stated that the agriculture is state subject and only after that
the government had given the gave the new proposal.

Confirming that the proposal has been rejected, Bhartiya Kisan Union, Punjab, (Ugrahan Group) President, Joginder Singh Ugrahan said, "We have unanimously rejected the proposal of the government and want that besides repealing the farm laws, we want the government should enact a legislation for remunerative Minimum Support Price (MSP) and also a law that government should procure the crops."

Later the Samyukt Kisan Morcha stated that the proposal put forth by the Union Government was rejected. "A full repeal of three central farm laws and enacting a legislation for remunerative Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all farmers were reiterated as the pending demands of the movement,’’ it said.

The morcha also paid homage to the 147 farmers who have died in this movement so far. "These  companions are separated from us while fighting this mass movement, their sacrifice will not go in vain and we will not go back without the repealing of these farm laws," it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmers unions farm laws farmers protests Punjab Delhi BJP MSP
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp