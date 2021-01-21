STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five dead as fire ravages Serum Institute of India in Pune

At least 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Thick clouds of smoke could be seen billowing out of one of the buildings in the SII complex. 

Published: 21st January 2021 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Smoke billows out after a massive fire broke out at the Serum Institute of India, in Pune. (Photo| PTI)

By Online Desk

Five persons were killed in a fire broke out at an under-construction unit of the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune on Thursday afternoon.

Dr Rajendra Shingne, Food and Drugs Administration minister, told The New Indian Express that the fire will not affect the production of Covid-19 vaccines at SII.

The fire, the minister confirmed, had broken out at a different building where BCG vaccines were being produced.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister's office also issued a statement confirming this. 

It read 'the (Covishield) vaccines and the vaccine manufacturing plant are safe at Serum Institute of India. CM Uddhav Thackeray is in touch with Pune Municipal Commissioner and is taking complete on-ground updates. He has directed state machinery to coordinate and ensure that situation is under control.' 

Deputy Commissioner of Police Namrata Patil told PTI the fire broke out at 2.45 pm on the fourth and fifth floor of the SEZ 3 building in the Serum Institute premises.

Ranpise said, "We are yet to confirm the cause of the fire" adding that "efforts are on douse the fire."

CEO Adar Poonawalla on Twitter said, "We have just received some distressing updates; upon further investigation we have learnt that there has unfortunately been some loss of life at the incident. We are deeply saddened and offer our deepest condolences to the family members of the departed".

(With Express News Service inputs)

