STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Judiciary, agencies like CBI, ED should act independently: Bombay HC

Khadse's counsel Aabad Ponda sought the court to grant the former state revenue minister interim protection from any coercive action, pending hearing of the plea.

Published: 21st January 2021 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday said the judiciary and agencies like the RBI, CBI and ED should act independently, and asked "what heavens are going to fall" if interim protection from coercive action is granted for a few days to NCP leader Eknath Khadse in an alleged land grab case of 2016.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and Manish Pitale was hearing a petition filed by Khadse, seeking to quash the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in October last year.

Khadse's counsel Aabad Ponda sought the court to grant the former state revenue minister interim protection from any coercive action, pending hearing of the plea.

The ED's counsel, Anil Singh, told the court that the agency would not take any action till Monday (January 25).

The bench while posting the petition for hearing on Monday, however, sought to know why the ED was insisting on protection to be granted only till Monday.

"What heavens are going to fall if the petitioner is given protection for few more days? We are always of the belief that the judiciary and agencies like the RBI, CBI, ED and so on should act independently and impartially," Justice Shinde said.

"There is a threat to the very democracy if these agencies do not act independently," the court added.

Khadse (68), who quit the BJP and joined the NCP In October 2020, appeared before the ED in Mumbai on January 15 this year to record his statement in the alleged land grab case, pursuant to summons issued against him.

The bench further noted that the petitioner was cooperating with the probe and has also appeared before the agency for questioning.

"If somebody is ready to cooperate and honour summons then we ask ourselves what is the need for arrest," the court said.

"At the end of the day, he (Khadse) has cooperated and honoured the summons issued He has appeared for questioning.

We can understand if someone is not cooperating," Justice Shinde said.

Khadse in his plea claimed the land in question was purchased by his wife and son-in-law from the owner legally and there was no illegality in the procedure.

In reply to Khadse's petition, the ED in its affidavit on Thursday said an initial investigation has clearly revealed various evidences showing money laundering in the case.

The ED claimed the ECIR was registered in October 2020 against Eknath Khadse, his wife Mandakini Khadse and son-in-law Girish Choudhari in the alleged land grab case in Pune, causing a loss of Rs 62 crore to the public exchequer.

According to the agency, the land was purchased at a low rate of Rs 3.75 crore with a criminal intent to later seek compensation from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), which was to acquire the land in future.

It alleged that Khadse misused his official position as state revenue minister in 2016.

"The petitioner (Khadse), using his official position and government machinery, manipulated the actual market price which was more than Rs 31 crore at that time," the affidavit said.

It said the petition seeking to quash the ECIR was premature and hence, should be dismissed.

Khadse in his petition claimed that an FIR was lodged in the same case in 2017, but the police later filed a closure report before a court in Pune.

The ED in its affidavit said the court has till date not accepted the closure report and hence, the FIR is not closed.

The agency also said it was probing the money laundering angle in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Eknath Khadse
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp