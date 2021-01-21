STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCP protests against Arnab's purported chats on Balakot strike

The purported chats widely reported in media mentioned that Goswami was privy to information about the Balakot airstrike.

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The NCP on Thursday staged a protest here, demanding action against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami over his purported WhatsApp chats with former Broadcast Audience Research Council head Partho Dasgupta in connection with Balakot air strike.

The NCP workers, led by former legislator Vidya Chavan and NCP's state chief spokespersons Mahesh Tapase, protested outside the news channel's office here, a party statement said.

The purported chats widely reported in media mentioned that Goswami was privy to information about the Balakot airstrike.

The air strike was carried out in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26, 2019, in the wake of killing of 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14 that year by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.

