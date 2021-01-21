STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC Collegium approves proposal for appointment of Additional Judge of Bombay HC as Permanent Judge

Published: 21st January 2021 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court Justice Pushpa Virendra Ganediwala as Permanent Judge.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde in a meeting held on January 20, 2021 approved the proposal which was uploaded on the apex court website on Thursday.

Justice Ganediwala was born on March 3, 1969 at Paratwada, District - Amravati.

She was panel Advocate for various Banks and Insurance Companies and was also a Honorary Lecturer in various Colleges in Amravati and given lectures to M.B.A. and LL.M. students of Amravati University.

She was directly appointed as District Judge in 2007 and was elevated as Additional Judge of Bombay High Court on February 13, 2019.

Besides CJI Bobde, Justices N V Ramana, R F Nariman, U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the five-judge Collegium.

