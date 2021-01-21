STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC notice to Centre, others on plea against web series 'Mirzapur'

It has sought a direction to the Centre to set up a pre-screening committee for web series, films or other programs which are directly released on online platforms.

Published: 21st January 2021 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Mirzapur'

A still from 'Mirzapur'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday sought responses from the Centre, Amazon Prime Video and Excel Entertainment Pvt Ltd on a plea which has alleged that web series 'Mirzapur' has "completely tarnished" the historical and cultural image of the place by showing it as a "city of goons".

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notices on the plea which alleged that showing "shameless things" in the name of Mirzapur is an insult to the rich culture of the city.

The petitioner, Mirzapur-resident Sujeet Kumar Singh, said he has filed the plea to protect the "historical and cultural value" of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh.

"Mirzapur had rich cultural value but in 2018, Excel Entertainment has launched a web series named Mirzapur of nine episodes in which they have shown Mirzapur a city of goons and adulteress," the plea said, adding, "By showing such ridicules and shameless things on the name of a city/district is the insult of approx.30 lakh population and rich culture of Mirzapur".

During the hearing conducted through video-conferencing, the counsel appearing for the petitioner told the bench that the plea has become infructuous as the web series has already been telecast.

However, the bench said it was issuing notices on the plea. The second season of the web series was released last year.

"Such movies and web series are clear violation of the dictum of the Supreme Court to block the publication or transmission of obscene material in any electronic form, transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act or conduct and also publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act or conduct and also publishing or transmitting material depicting children in sexually explicit act or conduct forthwith," it said, claiming that the web series is full of "nudity, vulgarity and abusive language".

It has sought a direction to the Centre to set up a pre-screening committee for web series, films or other programs which are directly released on online platforms.

It said that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting should be directed to make certification mandatory from government authority before releasing any web series, films or other programme on online platform.

The plea said that government should be directed to set up a rule and regulation for movies, web series and other programs which are released on online platform and all these must be censored before their release in theatres and box office.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mirzapur
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp