Second case against controversial web series Tandav lodged in Madhya Pradesh in two days

Gwalior Crime Branch lodges case against web series producer, director and writer on Hindu Mahasabha leader’s complaint.

Published: 21st January 2021 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

Saif Ali Khan in 'Tandav' teaser trailer.

Saif Ali Khan in 'Tandav' teaser trailer. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

 BHOPAL: The fifth case against the makers of the controversial web series Tandav in the country has been registered in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh. This is the second case registered against the makers of Saif Ali Khan-starrer Amazon Prime Video web series in the State, while a complaint by a ruling BJP leader is pending with Indore Police.  

According to the Gwalior district police superintendent Amit Sanghi, the case was registered at the Crime Branch police station on the complaint of Hindu Mahasabha state organization secretary Lalji Mishra on Wednesday evening.  

The case was registered against the web series’ producer Himansu Krishna Mehra, director Ali Abbas Zafar and writer Gaurav Solanki under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 501(1) and 501(2) which deals with making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report with an intent to incite any class or community.  

In the complaint to the Gwalior Crime Branch, it has been alleged that scenes and dialogues in the 17th and 22nd minute of the first episode and also other episodes of 9-episode web series hurt sentiments of a particular religious community and a caste. In the same complaint, it has also been alleged that women in the series have been shown in an insulting manner.  

This is the second criminal case in MP within two days, as earlier on Tuesday, a similar case was registered against the web series’ director and writer and other cast-crew under IPC Sections at Omti police station of Jabalpur district on the complaint of right wing Hindu outfit Hindu Seva Parishad leader Dhiraj Gyanchandani.  

Till date, five cases have been registered against the makers of the controversial web series across the country, including two in UP (Lucknow and Greater Noida), two in MP (Gwalior and Jabalpur) and one in Mumbai.

