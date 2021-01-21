STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two groups of BJP clash inside party office in Bengal; vehicles torched

A large contingent of police personnel chased away the troublemakers and brought the situation under control.

Published: 21st January 2021 07:04 PM

Vehicle torched by BJP workers in Bengal. (Photo| Special arrangement)

By PTI

BURDWAN: Two groups of people clashed at the BJP's Purba Bardhaman district party office in West Bengal on Thursday when a meeting of the saffron camp was in progress, police said.

Members of the two groups hurled stones at each other and torched vehicles which were parked near the premises, a senior officer said.

BJP leaders alleged that the TMC was behind the incident, while the ruling party in the state denied the charge and claimed it was a fallout of the bickering between the old and new members of the saffron camp.

During the meeting, members of one group came out of the office, which was recently inaugurated by BJP president J P Nadda virtually, and set two trucks on fire, the officer said.

BJP leaders, who were present at the meeting, alleged that the local Trinamool Congress activists orchestrated the clash.

Denying the allegation, TMC Purba Bardhaman district president Swapan Debnath said two factions of the BJP -old and new- were fighting against each other over the issue of getting prominence in the saffron party.

During an organisational meeting at a BJP party office in Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district, two groups of the saffron camp got involved in a scuffle in presence of Union Minister and local MP Babul Supriyo.

"Everybody present at the meeting wanted to speak and an argument began between the two groups which initially stalled the proceedings. However, none of the workers left the place and the programme continued," Supriyo said.

Senior BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya in Kolkata said the party will inquire into the Purba Bardhaman incident and not tolerate any undisciplined act.

"Those joining the party should understand that no act of indiscipline will be tolerated," he said.

