Ayodhya temple: Panel okays foundation design in principle

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: On day 2 of deliberations over the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the construction committee, in principle, approved the design of the foundation.

However, Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai, who also participated in the meeting, claimed that the finer points of the temple design came up for discussion among the experts and the persons concerned in the meeting.

As per the highly-placed sources, the decision on the foundation was taken and the construction committee gave its nod to the foundation design. The design for the foundation will be readied in a Mumbai-based lab and it would reach Ayodhya in printed form in February.

However, the work on the foundation has already taken off and the digging is on to remove the debris underground. As per the foundation plan, initially, digging will be done till 50 ft to remove debris.

The formal digging commenced in the presence of Nripendra Mishra after paying obeisance to deity Vishwakarma, who is believed to be the builder of the universe. The design of the foundation was finalised after a presentation by the engineers of Tata Consultancy and L&T, which is constructing the temple.

The sources privy to the deliberations claimed that the work on the foundation would start in February. Till then the task of removal of debris would be over. The flowing stream of the river Saryu under the Ram temple site had brought the construction process to a standstill.