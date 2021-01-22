STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre modifies CoWIN app to address lower vaccination

Aarogya Setu app, the single-window interface for health-related updates related to Covid-19 launched by the Centre in April last year, has been downloaded by over 17 million users.

Published: 22nd January 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphone

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid reports of low turnout of beneficiaries for Covid-19 vaccinations and wastage of vaccines, the Centre has modified the CoWIN app, the platform driving the immunisation drive, to allow registered but non-allocated individuals to take the shots.

This new feature will permit states to accommodate walk-ins, especially at centres where less than 100 people per day, as planned, are taking the jabs. 

“While the average vaccination sessions allowed per site are 100, in a majority of the states, fewer people were turning up as a result of which a large number of vaccines were getting wasted,” said an official in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“Therefore, following requests by the states, we have created a provision in the app to also accommodate registered beneficiaries scheduled to take the jab on other dates.”

The pace of the vaccination, since the launch on January 16, however, has been slower than expected and till Thursday 10,40,014 beneficiaries had taken either Covishield or Covaxin across India.

The sources in the government also said that the Centre may allow self-registration by the elderly and those with comorbidities on the CoWINplatform for faster and easier enrolment to receive a shot of the vaccine.

“An Aadhaar-based enrolment process could also be rolled out for the elderly and those with comorbidities on the CoWIN platform, which may be integrated with the widely used Aarogya Setu app,” said an official.

As per the plan, the CoWIN  platform will allow the public to access certain features — only those required for enrolment and vaccination and not the complex back-end operations — on the Aarogya Setu app. 

Aarogya Setu app, the single-window interface for health-related updates related to Covid-19 launched by the Centre in April last year, has been downloaded by over 17 million users. 

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, while launching a major communication campaign to address hesitance shown by people towards the vaccines and misinformation, said all eminent doctors of well-known hospitals have taken the vaccine and praised the exercise for its desired end. 

“It is only a handful of vested political interests who are spreading rumours,” he said. Vardhan added that “the paradox is that countries across globe are asking us for access to the vaccines while a section of our own is fomenting misinformation and doubt for narrow political ends.”

PLAN TO INOCULATE 30 CRORE PEOPLE IN 6-8 MONTHS

The country plans to vaccinate around 30 crore people with two doses each in the first six to eight months of the year.

The recipients include 3 crore doctors, nurses and other frontline workers, to be followed by people who are either over 50 years of age or have illnesses that make them vulnerable to Covid-19.

The pace of the vaccination, since the launch on January 16, however, has been slower than expected and till Thursday 10,40,014 beneficiaries had taken either Covishield or Covaxin across India

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cowin app COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Officials have barricaded the area to prevent entry of local people as live explosives are suspected to be on the spot. (Video Screengrab)
Karnataka: Major explosion kills at least eight, jolts Shivamogga, neighbouring districts
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp