Farmers' agitation: Haryana Police cancels leave of its personnel till further orders

The farmers protesting against the new farm laws have stuck to their demand to take out a tractor rally on Delhi's busy Outer Ring Road on January 26, which is celebrated as Republic Day in India.

Published: 22nd January 2021 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 12:20 AM

Farmers ride tractors during a protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi

Farmers ride tractors during a protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: In the wake of the farmers' ongoing agitation and their plan to hold a tractor rally on Republic Day, the Haryana Police on Thursday decided to cancel leave of its personnel till further orders.

According to a Haryana Police order, "In view of the ongoing farmers' agitation in the state, it is directed that leave of all kinds, except in emergent circumstances with the prior approval of competent authority, are stopped forthwith till further orders."

Farmer unions have been holding tractor rallies at many places in Punjab and Haryana to mobilise people for their planned tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day.

The unions had announced that they would hold the parade on Delhi's Outer Ring Road as part of the protest against the new agri-marketing laws enacted by the Centre.

Haryana Police sources said the decision to cancel leave of policemen was also taken in the wake of a large number of farmers from Punjab and Haryana planning to move to Delhi for the tractor rally.

The sources said that senior Haryana Police officers are keeping a close eye on the developments related to the farmers' stir.

A large number of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting near Delhi's borders for the past two months demanding the repeal of the new farm laws.

The protesting farmer unions on Thursday rejected the government's proposal to suspend the three laws for 18 months, and said they want nothing but a complete repeal of all these contentious legislations.

The three laws have already been stayed by the Supreme Court on January 11 till further orders, and the apex court also formed a committee of experts to resolve the deadlock.

The panel has been asked by the court to submit its report within two months after consulting all stakeholders.

Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed their apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP (minimum support price) and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

Haryana Police Farmers Protests Farm Laws Tractor Rallies
