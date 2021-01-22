STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fire at Serum Institute of India an accident: NCP president Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar made the remarks in Kolhapur while replying to a question from reporters about allegations of sabotage behind the fire on Thursday.

Published: 22nd January 2021 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The fire at the premises of Serum Institute of India (SII) was an "accident and there is absolutely no doubt about the integrity of scientists working with the Pune-based vaccine major, NCP president Sharad Pawar said on Friday.

Pawar made the remarks in Kolhapur while replying to a question from reporters about allegations of sabotage behind the fire on Thursday.

Five labourers died in the fire which broke out in a five-storeyed under-construction building in the Serum Institute of India's Manjari premises in Pune.

ALSO READ: Serum Institute fire: 200 labourers jump from windows to live; Rs 25 lakh announced for kin of dead

The Manjari facility is where Covishield, the SII vaccine against COVID-19 which is being used in the nationwide inoculation drive, is manufactured.

The building where the fire broke out is one km from the Covishield vaccine manufacturing unit.

A probe is on to find out the cause of the blaze.

Asked about allegations of sabotage in the incident, Pawar said, "It is not right for us to speak today. But we have absolutely no doubt about the integrity of experts, scientists working at Serum. This is an accident."

To a question about a section of people showing hesitancy in taking doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the NCP president said the SII is a world-renowned institute and noted that experts have advocated the use of its products....the prime minister has advocated it (taking COVID-19 vaccine). The experts are for the products of Serum Institute. Once they (experts) are of that view, what me and you have to comment on this? Pawar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Serum Institute of India Sharad Pawar​ NCP SII
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Officials have barricaded the area to prevent entry of local people as live explosives are suspected to be on the spot. (Video Screengrab)
Karnataka: Major explosion kills at least eight, jolts Shivamogga, neighbouring districts
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp