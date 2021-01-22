JDU to spread roots in northeast

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: On a mission to make its presence felt in the northeastern states, especially after the defection of its six MLAs to BJP’s camps, the JD(U) is planning to mobilise its machinery to increase its membership.

JD(U) national president RCP Singh signaled the beginning of the look-northeast plan after appointing Subrata Sen as he party convener in Tripura with the directive to swell the party ranks through intensive membership drive.

Later, Singh said the party aims to make its mark in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and other northeastern states after the drive in Tripura. Earlier, a JD(U) delegation from Tripura, led by Subrata Sen, discussed with the party national president the strategies for Tripura. JD(U) in-charge of northeast Sanjay Verma said that Sen would work towards expanding the party.

RCP Singh told the delegation to take the message of JD(U) being the only party in the country to embody the ideals of Gandhi, JP, Lohia, and Ambedkar. Subrata Sen said people in Tripura have been looking up to Nitish with great expectations.