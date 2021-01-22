STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

JDU to spread roots in northeast

Later, Singh said the party aims to make its mark in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and other northeastern states after the drive in Tripura.

Published: 22nd January 2021 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

JDU Supporters

JDU supporters (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: On a mission to make its presence felt in the northeastern states, especially after the defection of its six MLAs to BJP’s camps, the JD(U) is planning to mobilise its machinery to increase its membership. 

JD(U) national president RCP Singh signaled the beginning of the look-northeast plan after appointing Subrata Sen as he party convener in Tripura with the directive to swell the party ranks through intensive membership drive.

Later, Singh said the party aims to make its mark in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and other northeastern states after the drive in Tripura. Earlier, a JD(U) delegation from Tripura, led by Subrata Sen, discussed with the party national president the strategies for Tripura. JD(U) in-charge of northeast Sanjay Verma said that Sen would work towards expanding the party.  

RCP Singh told the delegation to take the message of JD(U) being the only party in the country to embody the ideals of Gandhi, JP, Lohia, and Ambedkar. Subrata Sen said people in Tripura have been looking up to Nitish with great expectations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JDU Assam Arunachal Pradesh
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Officials have barricaded the area to prevent entry of local people as live explosives are suspected to be on the spot. (Video Screengrab)
Karnataka: Major explosion kills at least eight, jolts Shivamogga, neighbouring districts
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp