STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Just like USA, politics of lies should also be discarded in India: Akhilesh

Yadav alleged that the BJP had gained power through the "politics" of lies and hate.

Published: 22nd January 2021 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BAREILLY: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday that like in the US, the "politics" of lies and hatred should also be discarded in India.

Yadav alleged that the BJP had gained power through the "politics" of lies and hate.

"The US is the most powerful country in the world and its citizens have set an example before the world by discarding the politics of lies and hatred in the presidential election," Yadav said at a press conference in Bareilly.

"Like the US, such kind of politics should be rejected in India also."

Referring to the controversial web series 'Tandav', the SP leader said the BJP had opposed this series and promoted it the most.

On the row over the leaked WhatsApp chats of Arnab Goswami, Yadav demanded clarification from the government about how the highly-confidential information reached the journalist.

He said it should be investigated how did a journalist get information about the Balakot attack three days in advance The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the farmers and youth of the country were unhappy with the BJP, as he accused the saffron party of doing politics of "spreading poison" in the society.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party BJP
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp