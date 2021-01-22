Lucknow diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
An MCom and fluent in English, Mahant Kanchan Das got the moniker due to his fondness for Donald Trump.

By Namita Bajpai
Magh Mela abode to Hitler Baba, Trump Baba

Moving over Laptop Baba and Mobile Baba, the ongoing Magh Mela is now abode to seers with new-age nicknames — Hitler Baba and Trump Baba. Hitler Baba, as he is fondly called by his disciples, is the Mahamandaleshwar Madhav Das of Digambar Ani Akhara.

He owes his name to the streak of strictness.  Mahant Kanchan Das of Saket Dhaam ashram, has been named Trump Baba by his Guru Vinayaka Baba. An MCom and fluent in English, Mahant Kanchan Das got the moniker due to his fondness for Donald Trump.

Girls rule tech university’s medal tally list  

Girls dominating most of spheres of education is old news. Girl students of Dr APJ Kalam Technical University (AKTU) established this somination with aplomb. Forming just 25% of total strength, they managed to clinch 60% of total number of medals.

This also includes top positions in five government-aided technical institutes. All the medal winners will be awarded during AKTU’s 18th annual convocation on Saturday. The university has announced the names of 65 medal winners and 39 of they are girls.

The most coveted Chancellor’s Gold Medal has gone to Shrishti Singh, BTech student of Ajay Kumar Garg Engineering College, Ghaziabad. Among 15 medalists of five government-aided institutes, nine are girls. As many as 50,000 degrees will be awarded in the convocation.

Lucknow to host jaggery festival

Lucknow will host a jaggery festival or the ‘Gur Mahotsav’ for the very first time. Slated to be held next month, the festival will be showcasing the branding of jaggery and its related products.

Progressive farmers from every corner of the state will be invited and it is expected that many specialist producers of the agriculture and food processing sector will also visit and share their insight.

"The festi was scuttled last year by the pandemic. It will be taking place this year now. The date for the event is still not finalised. Producers and officials are gearing up for this big event,” said additional chief secretary, sugarcane development department, Sanjay Bhoosreddy in the statement. 

Poet gets Cambridge Univ invitation 

Pankaj Prasun, who is a scientist by profession and a poet by passion, has been invited for a poetry recital at the Cambridge International Poetry Symposium to be organized virtually by the Cambridge University’s India Society on the Republic Day.

Prasun will represent India in this conference, said Society’s President Nishant Saxena. The program will be conducted by Ashwar Kumar of the Asian and Middle Eastern department.

The event will be attended by Polish poet Ladmila Kebotereb, poetess Elikja from Israel and Dr. Padmesh Gupta, professor at the Oxford University. 

Namita Bajpai

