Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at Nashik Municipal Corporation headquarters; no casualty

The blaze erupted at around 11:15 am in the cabin of the NMC group leader on the second floor of Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, which houses the civic corporation headquarters, around 200 km from Mumbai.

Published: 22nd January 2021 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI/ NASHIK: A fire broke out in the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) headquarters in North Maharashtra on Friday, but no casualty was reported, an official said.

The blaze erupted at around 11:15 am in the cabin of the NMC group leader on the second floor of Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, which houses the civic corporation headquarters, around 200 km from Mumbai, he said. The official said that at least four fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot and flames were doused within half-an-hour.

He said that on being alerted about the blaze, the police and fire brigade reached the scene and started evacuating people from the building. "No casualty was reported and the cause of the fire was not yet known," he said.

According to the police, the blaze could be the result of a short circuit. Meanwhile, the NMC has formed a three-member committee to probe the incident and a report will be submitted soon, an official said.

State Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant, who is touring the district, also visited the NMC headquarters after being informed about the fire, he added.

Nashik Municipal Corporation Nashik civic fire Nashik fire Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan
