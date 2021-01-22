NCP gives post of panel chief in Parli Municipal Council to lone Shiv Sena councillor

By PTI

MUMBAI: The NCP has given the post of chairperson of a committee in the Parli Municipal Council, controlled by it, to the Shiv Sena, which has only one councillor in that civic body, Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde's office said on Friday.

A statement issued by Munde's office said that the NCP gave the post of chairperson of women and child development committee to the lone Shiv Sena councillor Gangasagar Shinde. The Shiv Sena and the NCP are allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

The Congress is the third constituent in the council. According to the statement, the Parli Municipal Council in Munde's home district Beed has 35 councillors, including three co-opted members. "Around 30 of the councillors are from the NCP," the statement said.