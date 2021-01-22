PM Modi allays fears related to Covid vaccine, says no politics involved

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: On a day when Uttar Pradesh set out to inoculate over 1.40 lakh health workers under the second phase of Covid vaccination on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with health workers of Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, through a video link allaying their fears over the vaccination.

Attributing the success of the ongoing vaccination drive to the scientists and researchers, the PM made attempts to dispel the doubts and fears over the vaccine saying there was no politics involved in the selection of vaccine. “We had decided to leave it to our scientists that whatever they will suggest, we will follow it and we did so,” said the PM, adding that behind the making of vaccine, there had been the diligence and knowledge of country’s scientists who made it possible in such a short time.

Interacting with COVID-19 vaccination beneficiaries in Kashi. https://t.co/PxZOzyQXwy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2021

Greeting the community of scientists, the PM said the country had reached a level where two ‘Made in India’ vaccines are in the field. “India is self-reliant in a field which is the biggest necessity of the day,” said the PM. He also claimed that the country was sending Covid vaccine to neighbouring countries

through friendly export.

The PM also attributed the success in the crusade against Coronavirus to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan for the last six years. “The sensitization towards cleanliness has helped the countrymen develop immunity and capacity to fight out the ailments be it Covid or any other disease,” averred the PM.

Modi interacted with five health workers who had got inoculated in the first phase of vaccination on January 16 and asked them to share their experience. The health workers are Matron Pushpa Devi, ANM Rani Kunwar Srivastava (both from women’s hospital), chief Medical Superintendent of Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital Dr P Shukla, senior lab technician Ramesh Chandra and ANM Shrinkla Chauhan (Community Health Centre, Haathi Bazar).

He also expressed hope that the vaccine would protect the health workers against coronavirus and that they would again extend their services to others in getting the vaccine.

The next inoculation drive in UP will be held on January 28 and 29. A total of 22,643 people have been inoculated in the state so far.