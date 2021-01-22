STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Narendra Modi’s whirlwind West Bengal, Assam tour starts tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will head to the poll bound states of West Bengal and Assam on January 23.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will head to the poll bound states of West Bengal and Assam on January 23.

In West Bengal, the prime minister will take part in the celebrations of the 125th birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose, while he will distribute land rights to the indigenous people in Assam on the same day. 

While the BJP will be seeking to retain power in Assam, the saffron outfit is building up a campaign in West Bengal to wrest power from the ruling Trinamool Congress.  

“Prime Minister will visit Kolkata to address the Parakram Diwas celebrations on January 23 to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary year of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Prime Minister will also visit Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar, Assam to distribute 1.06 lakh land pattas/allotment certificates,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a media statement.

The Prime Minister will preside over the inaugural function of the Parakram Diwas at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

“In order to honour and remember Netaji’s indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, the government has decided to celebrate his birthday on January 23 every year as Parakram Diwas to inspire people of the country to act with fortitude,” the PMO added.

The PMO also stated that a permanent exhibition and a projection mapping show on Netaji will be inaugurated on the occasion.“A commemorative coin and postage stamp will also be released by the Prime Minister. A cultural programme Amra  Nuton Jouboneri Doot, based on the theme of Netaji, will also be held,” added the PMO. 

Renewed land policy

In Assam, the PM will distribute 1.06 lakh land pattas in Sivasagar. “Taking into account an urgent need to protect the land rights of indigenous people Government of Assam came out with a new land policy with renewed emphasis on protecting their land rights. The issuance of patta for indigenous people of Assam has been given highest priority in order to instill a sense of security amongst them,” said the PMO in the statement

