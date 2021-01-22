STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rape case against Maharashtra DySP after colleague's complaint

The incident took place when the accused was posted in Mumbai and the victim was working as his subordinate, the official said.

Published: 22nd January 2021 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Police Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: An offence has been registered against a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) in Maharashtra after a woman police officer accused him of rape on the pretext of marriage, an official said on Friday.

The alleged incident came to light when the victim, a 31-year-old assistant inspector, approached the police with a complaint of sexual assault, the official said.

On her complaint, an FIR under IPC sections 376 (punishment for rape), 354 (D) - related to stalking - and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty was registered at the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg police station in Central Mumbai, he said.

The incident took place when the accused was posted in Mumbai and the victim was working as his subordinate, the official said, citing the complaint.

The accused was an Assistant Commissioner of Police at that time and is currently a DySP posted in the Marathwada region of the state, he said.

The accused allegedly raped the woman after promising to marry her in 2019, but later started avoiding her, he said.

As the woman felt cheated, she approached the Vishaka committee (on sexual harassment at workplace) and after an internal inquiry, the offence was registered against the DySP, he said.

The DySP has not been arrested yet and a probe was underway, the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra  Maharashtra Rape Maharashtra Deputy SP
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers delegation coming out after the meeting with Union Agricultural minister Narendra singh Tomar at Vigyan bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
11th round of talks conducted between protesting farmer unions and Centre
Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas interacting with discharged patients at Turpu Veedhi in Eluru (File photo | Express)
Mystery illness reported in another village near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, 22 fall sick
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp