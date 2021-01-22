STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sharad Pawar to take part in Mumbai event in support of agitating farmers

The former Union agriculture minister noted that the agitating farmers have rejected the Centre's offer to suspend the new laws for 18 months.

Published: 22nd January 2021 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Friday said he will take part in a protest planned in Mumbai to express support for farmers agitating against the new agri- marketing laws enacted by the Modi government.

Talking to reporters in Kolhapur, around 375km from here, the former Union agriculture minister noted that the agitating farmers have rejected the Centre's offer to suspend the new laws for 18 months.

"The government proposed suspending the laws for 18 months. But the farmers have rejected it. They (farmers) have asked the government to repeal the laws and then sit for discussion."

"The protesting farmers well-wishers from Maharashtra met me, met the chief minister. They told us they will on January 24 or January 25 unite all those who are supporting the agitating farmers."

"They invited us for the same. We said okay we will come," Pawar said.

Farmers, agitating for nearly two months outside Delhi, are demanding a repeal of the Agri laws which seek to encourage private trade, contract farming and remove the stock limit on foodgrains.

Asked about reports of senior Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde's name being among those in the race for the party president's post, the NCP chief said his best wishes are with the former Union home minister.

"He is our colleague. We are happy and our best wishes if the news you (journalist) are giving that a person from Maharashtra will become (Congress president)," he added.

The Maharashtra government had submitted to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari a list of 12 members to be nominated to the Legislative Council from his quota in November last year.

To a question that Koshyari is yet to take a decision on it, Pawar said, I have experience of 50 years that the Governor never rejected a proposal after the chief minister has sent it to him after the approval of the cabinet.

"Something different has happened here (now). Let's see what happens."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharad Pawar Farm Laws Farmers Protests
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp