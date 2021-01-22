Those supporting farmer protests being vilified: Sukhbir Badal on case against Manjinder Sirsa

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday condemned the registration of a case against party leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Sirsa was booked by the Delhi Police on Thursday for alleged misappropriation of funds during his tenure as the secretary-general of the DSGMC.

Badal alleged that the FIR was lodged against Sirsa as he was providing langar service and other humanitarian aid to the farmers' agitation at the Delhi borders.

The Akali Dal leader accused the Centre of resorting to arm-twisting tactics to "intimidate" all those who were supporting the farmers' agitation.

He alleged that the Centre had struck at the DSGMC because it was at the forefront in providing aid to the farm movement.

"The DSGMC has been providing langar to farmers from the very first day they arrived at the Singhu border and continues to do so even today," Badal said in a statement.

He underscored that the DSGMC was the same body that had won universal praise during the coronavirus lockdown for the service it rendered to humanity, as well as during the time of natural disasters.

"Now, the same body is being vilified," he said.

"The DSGMC will not be affected by such cowardly acts and will not step back from assisting peacefully-agitating farmer brethren."

Badal said it was "strange" that a case had been registered against Sirsa and others with regard to a complaint that had been filed against the then DSGMC president, Manjit Singh G K, in 2018.

Sirsa's name has been included now even though he was not named in the original complaint, while that of G K has been excluded, Badal said.

"This shows how the police and other investigating agencies are being misused by the BJP against its opponents."