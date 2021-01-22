Two arrested in Jharkhand's Lohardaga for putting up PLFI banners

By PTI

LOHARDAGA: Two persons were arrested by police for putting up banners of a banned Naxal outfit in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, an officer said.

On the night of January 12 banners of the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) were put up in three separate places under the jurisdiction of Lohardaga police station.

A case was lodged in this connection.

During investigation, police found that two persons Balram Munda and Babulal Urao - have put up the PLFI banners to threaten businessmen and contractors of the area and to collect money from them.

Munda and Urao were arrested by police on Thursday for putting up the banners, the officer said.