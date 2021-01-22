Two lawyers among three held in land fraud case in Haryana

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Police has arrested three persons, including two advocates, on charges of selling two acres of land ‘acquired’ through fraudulent means in Gurugram district to a private company.

The land in Islampur village, acquired by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in 1993, was sold for Rs 2 crore using forged documents and fake witnesses, informed DGP Manoj Yadava.

Accused Rohit Thakaran of Jharsa village and Ajay Chaudhary of Islampur village hatched a plan and got the land transferred in the name of Chaudhary by producing fake witnesses, who impersonated Murti Devi, Lakshmi Devi and Bala Devi, the original owners of two acres of the ancestral property. Lawyers Chaman Lal Arora and Subhash Chand Arora acted as witnesses and ‘identified the owners’.

“The fraud came to light when one of the victims, Murti Devi filed a complaint in this regard. The State Crime Branch (Gurugram unit) arrested Thakran on January 18 and both advocates Chaman Lal Arora and Subhash Chand Arora on January 20,” said Yadava.

The probe also revealeds that mastermind Rohit Thakaran had learnt privately the work of ‘Patwari’ and was fully aware of the acquired land. Ajay Chaudhary has been found to have transferred Rs 29 lakh out of Rs 2 crores to the account of Thakaran.