UP cops ask 'Tandav' director Ali Abbas Zafar to record statement in Lucknow

A video and photos of the UP police team visiting Zafar's residence made rounds on social media.

Published: 22nd January 2021 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 01:04 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Tandav' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A team of Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday visited the Mumbai residence of Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of controversial web series 'Tandav', and served a notice to him, asking him to appear before the investigating officer in Lucknow on January 27, an official said.

The UP police team is in city to conduct a probe into the case registered in Lucknow against the makers and cast of the web series, the official said.

"Zafar was not available at his residence when the police team went there and the door of his house was locked. Therefore, they pasted a notice in the premises," the police official said.

"As per the notice, Zafar has been asked to appear before the UP police in Lucknow to record his statement at 10 am on January 27," he added.

According to officials, the police team from the northern state is also likely to visit other cast of the web series to record their statements in the case, the officials said.

At least three FIRs have been registered in Uttar Pradesh against the makes and actors of 'Tandav' for alleged inappropriate depiction of UP Police personnel, Hindu deities, and adverse portrayal of a character playing the prime minister in the political drama.

'Tandav', which features actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra, premiered on the streaming platform last Friday.

