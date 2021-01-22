STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Water below Ram Temple site delaying finalisation of its foundation design: Trust

Champat Rai, however, expressed confidence that the foundation design for the temple will be finalised soon and the construction of the temple will start.

Visitors pass by Ayodhya’s Ram Temple model in background at the Pacific Mall in Tagore Garden

Visitors pass by Ayodhya’s Ram Temple model in background at the Pacific Mall in Tagore Garden. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

AYODHYA: The presence of water beneath the Ram Temple construction site close to the river Saryu in Ayodhya has delayed the finalisation of the design of the foundation of the shrine, Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's general secretary Champat Rai said on Thursday.

Rai, however, expressed confidence that the foundation design for the temple will be finalised soon and the construction of the temple will start.

Rai along with Trust's treasurer Govind Dev Giri made this remark after a meeting of the Trust's office-bearers with the experts and engineers of the Larsen and Toubro and the Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd.

Ram Mandir Construction Committee chief Nripendra Mishra chaired the meeting.

Giri said the Trust would meet again on Friday to discuss the problem and find its solution.

Trust's general secretary Rai and its treasurer Giri too attended the meeting.

The Trust office bearers also expressed apprehension over the possibility of the river Saryu changing its course.

But they said the Trust has already announced earlier that an underground wall around the construction site would be built to stop the river water seepage and prevent it from reaching the temple foundation.

The security arrangements for premises of the upcoming shrine too was discussed in the meeting, said Dr Anil Mishra, a key member of the Trust.

