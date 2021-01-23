STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Anti-farm laws stir: MP cops fire tear gas, water cannons on protesting Congress workers

Hundreds of Congress workers, led by the party's state unit chief Kamal Nath, marched towards the Raj Bhavan.

Published: 23rd January 2021 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

State Congress President Kamal Nath during a protest rally against the new farm laws, in Bhopal.

State Congress President Kamal Nath during a protest rally against the new farm laws, in Bhopal. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Police used tear gas shells, water cannons as Congress leaders and workers in Madhya Pradesh marched towards the Raj Bhavan here in a bid to gherao it over the demand for withdrawal of three new central farm laws.

Police also cane-charged to discipline protesters after they turned unruly, he added.

Over 100 Congress leaders and workers, including ex-CM Digvijaya Singh, his MLA son Jaivardhan Singh and legislator Kunal Chaudhary were detained by police but released later.

According to Bhopal police sources, 1500-plus Congress activists have been booked under Sections 353, 147, 148, and 188 of IPC.

Vice-chairman of state Congress media cell Bhupendra Gupta alleged that more than 50 Congress activists were injured in the cane-charge on the protestors.

As per informed sources, around 5 police personnel too were hurt when protesting Congress activists clashed with cops.

The march was led by ex-CM and MP Congress chief Kamal Nath. When the Congress activists, including senior Congress MLA and ex-MP Laxman Singh (Digvijaya Singh’s brother), tried to climb the barricades at the Roshanpura crossing on route to the Raj Bhawan, the police started using water cannons to disperse the protestors.

Subsequently, the cops fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob of Congress activists and later cane-charged them.

Slamming the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, the MP Congress chief Kamal Nath tweeted, “I condemn the cane-charge, water-cannons and tear gas used by police at the behest of Shivraj Singh Chouhan government on thousands of Congress workers and farmers. Many of our party workers, women, and farmers, besides media personnel, were injured in the police action. But our battle against the new farm laws will continue.”  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress farmers protest Farm Laws Digvijaya Singh
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp