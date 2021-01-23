STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar to soon have gas insulated power sub-station

The gas insulated power sub-station happens to be an upgraded technology which requires less maintenance.

Published: 23rd January 2021 12:18 PM

secretary of Bihar energy department Sanjiv Hans went to Naubatpur in Patna and reviewed the work

Secretary of Bihar energy department Sanjiv Hans went to Naubatpur in Patna and reviewed the work. (Photo | Express)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar has started working on setting up a gas insulated power sub-station, with high safety features, in the state.

A couple of days ago, secretary of Bihar energy department Sanjiv Hans went to Naubatpur in Patna and reviewed the work for the Naubatpur 400/220/132/33KV Gas Insulated Sub Station. 

The gas insulated power sub-station happens to be an upgraded technology which requires less maintenance.

Hans said that this gas insulated power sub-station is due for completion by June 2021.

"It will augment and stabilise power supply in and around areas of Patna. Apart from the state capital, Ara will also be one of the beneficiary of this gas insulated power sub-station", Hans claimed.

In addition to this project, a power grid is also being set up in Katihar from which the international transmission of power can be done to Bangladesh and Bhutan also.

With the completion of Katihar based power grid by 2022, Bihar will be the first state in the country to have international power transmission power connectivity with Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan.

