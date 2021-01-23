STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Bengal polls: Bike rallies to end after model code kicks in

The announcement comes after complaints by opposition parties during previous elections that bike-born party cadres terrorise common electorates.

Published: 23rd January 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

TMC supporters

Trinamool Congress supporters celebrate after party's victory in the Karimpur assembly seat by-poll in Nadia. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Friday said no bike rally will be allowed in the state once the model code of conduct comes into effect ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal. He said in case of violations, two-wheelers will be confiscated and released after elections.

The announcement comes after complaints by opposition parties during previous elections that bike-born party cadres terrorise common electorates. “No motorbike rally will be allowed before the election. Police will be given instructions to seize two-wheelers and keep them in their custody till the completion of the poll process,” said Arora. 

Meanwhile, on the written complaint from TMC on BSF personnel threatening people to vote in favour of a particular party, Arora said, “I have asked for concrete instances. They’re (BSF) one of the finest forces in the country,” said Arora. The BJP unit wrote to the commission, urging paramilitary forces be deployed at least 15 days before polling day.

Asked about incidents of violence ahead of the assembly elections in the state, Arora said, “We would like to review events of serious crimes which have political overtones and examine them on a case-to-case basis.” To a related question about the EC taking action against those involved in incidents of hurling stones at political meetings and processions, the CEC said, “The commission can act only after the election dates are announced. We will take a series of measures and not allow bike rallies after the model code of conduct comes into force.”

