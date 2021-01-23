STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chandigarh diary

Come February, you will have to shell out hourly fees at all the 89 lots across the city.

Published: 23rd January 2021 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

Come February, all parking lots to levy hourly rates
Come February, you will have to shell out hourly fees at all the 89 lots across the city. The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation had earlier allowed the one of the two companies contracted to collect user fees in a phased manner. The second firm had not been permitted to levy the fees as it had not incorporated smart features. A team of corporation officials will inspect the parking lots on January 31 and assess if they are smart features enabled. The features must include parking attendants to manage vehicles, boom barriers, parking at designated places and proper display of information regarding the 10-minute free parking facility.

Administration to fell 39 trees to widen roads 
At least 39 trees would be felled to pave the path for the widening of the road from the Poultry Farm roundabout to Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) workshop to railway light point in Industrial Area Phase I. The measure is aimed at decongesting the stretch in Sector 29, 31 and Industrial Area I and II. The measure is touted as the way to augmenting the road network between Chandigarh and Panchkula. This is also pegged as the panacea to curing the perennial traffic woes on Dakshin Marg and Madhya Marg. The administration envisages planting five times the number of trees felled as per the guidelines of the Environment Ministry. The guidelines were framed to ensure that development and expansion of cities do not come at the expense of environment.

Adhere to fire safety norms or live in the dark
Buildings not adhering to fire safety norms are likely to get their electricity and water supply connections snapped. Further, any hindrance cropping up owing to encroachment on roads will attract a stiff penalty. These are some of the rules the officials are mulling under the Delhi Fire Service Act, 2007, the provisions of which would be extended to the union territory. The draft of the act is likely to be tabled in the Municipal Corporation for approval soon.

Electric bus service to Sukhana sanctuary
The Chandigarh Forest and Wildlife department has decided to start electric bus services to the Nepli and Kansal forest areas in Sukhana Wildlife Sanctuary from the regulatory end of the Sukhana Lake. The proposal, which is a part of the Chandigarh Administration’s Environment Action Plan 2021-22, has already been submitted to the Union government for clearance. At present, 100 people are allowed daily inside. When buses start plying, an additional 70 people would be given the permit. However, those not using the bus will be issued permits on the spot in a bid to reduce vehicle inflow .

Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Chandigarh hsbajwa73@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp