Chandigarh diary

Harpreet Bajwa

Come February, all parking lots to levy hourly rates

Come February, you will have to shell out hourly fees at all the 89 lots across the city. The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation had earlier allowed the one of the two companies contracted to collect user fees in a phased manner. The second firm had not been permitted to levy the fees as it had not incorporated smart features. A team of corporation officials will inspect the parking lots on January 31 and assess if they are smart features enabled. The features must include parking attendants to manage vehicles, boom barriers, parking at designated places and proper display of information regarding the 10-minute free parking facility.

Administration to fell 39 trees to widen roads

At least 39 trees would be felled to pave the path for the widening of the road from the Poultry Farm roundabout to Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) workshop to railway light point in Industrial Area Phase I. The measure is aimed at decongesting the stretch in Sector 29, 31 and Industrial Area I and II. The measure is touted as the way to augmenting the road network between Chandigarh and Panchkula. This is also pegged as the panacea to curing the perennial traffic woes on Dakshin Marg and Madhya Marg. The administration envisages planting five times the number of trees felled as per the guidelines of the Environment Ministry. The guidelines were framed to ensure that development and expansion of cities do not come at the expense of environment.

Adhere to fire safety norms or live in the dark

Buildings not adhering to fire safety norms are likely to get their electricity and water supply connections snapped. Further, any hindrance cropping up owing to encroachment on roads will attract a stiff penalty. These are some of the rules the officials are mulling under the Delhi Fire Service Act, 2007, the provisions of which would be extended to the union territory. The draft of the act is likely to be tabled in the Municipal Corporation for approval soon.

Electric bus service to Sukhana sanctuary

The Chandigarh Forest and Wildlife department has decided to start electric bus services to the Nepli and Kansal forest areas in Sukhana Wildlife Sanctuary from the regulatory end of the Sukhana Lake. The proposal, which is a part of the Chandigarh Administration’s Environment Action Plan 2021-22, has already been submitted to the Union government for clearance. At present, 100 people are allowed daily inside. When buses start plying, an additional 70 people would be given the permit. However, those not using the bus will be issued permits on the spot in a bid to reduce vehicle inflow .

Harpreet Bajwa

Harpreet Bajwa