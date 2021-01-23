STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Daily wage worker held for raping minor daughter in Rajasthan

On a complaint of something untoward with the minor girl in his locality, the village sarpanch of the area on Thursday evening informed the police.

Stop Rape

(Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KOTA: A 30-year-old native of Madhya Pradesh was arrested here for allegedly raping his minor daughter repeatedly for three to four months in a village under Dabi police station area of the district, police said on Saturday.

The accused man would be produced before a local court later in the day.

The police said the man, a daily-wage labourer and native of Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh, was apprehended on Friday evening for raping his 10-year-old daughter repeatedly for 3-4 months, Dabi police station SHO Sampat Singh said.

A police team reached the spot and rescued the minor girl along with her two younger siblings (a 7-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl) and produced the survivor before a Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in the intervening nights of Thursday and Friday, he added.

The minor survivor, upon counseling by the CWC and a lady constable, revealed that her father had been repeatedly raping her and on the day of Makar Sankranti (January 14) had raped her several times in inebriated condition following which her condition deteriorated with pain in her abdomen and lower body, the SHO said.

As the accused man was not in good relations with his wife and would often quarrel with her, he had left his wife with her parents and took the three minor children with him around four months ago to Dabi area of Bundi district.

In the village, he rented out accommodation and worked as a daily wage worker, leaving the children alone at home most of the time, the SHO further said.

The accused would return home drunk everyday and rape the eldest minor daughter that continued for around four months with the survivor suffering pain and complications.

She disclosed the ordeal to some neighbouring women on Thursday evening, he added.

On the direction of the CWC, the police booked the accused father under Section 376 of IPC and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him on Friday evening, he said adding the accused would be produced before a court later on Saturday.

The medical examination was carried out upon the minor survivor on Friday and procedure for recording the minor survivor's statement before the magistrate is underway, he further said.

On the order by the CWC, the minor survivor and her two siblings were sent to separate shelter homes in Bundi, he added.

