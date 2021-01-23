STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dignity cannot be taught: Derek O'Brien on 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan at Netaji event

CM Mamata Banerjee declined to speak at the event after the slogans were raised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said such "insult" was unacceptable.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien

TMC MP Derek O'Brien (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Dignity cannot be taught, TMC spokesperson Derek O'Brien said Saturday, flaying those who raised the "Jai Shree Ram" slogan at a Kolkata event to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose which irked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee declined to speak at the event after the slogans were raised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said such "insult" was unacceptable.

She had not started her speech when the slogan was raised by a section of the crowd at the Victoria Memorial event to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter.

"This is a government programme and not a political programme. There has to be dignity. It doesn't behove anybody to invite people and insult. I won't speak. Jai Bangla, Jai Hind," she said, wrapping up.

Tagging a one-minute video depicting "what exactly happened", Derek tweeted, "Dignity (noun). The state or quality of being worthy of honour and respect. You can't teach 'dignity'. Nor can you teach lumpens to be dignified. Here is a one-min video of what exactly happened today. Including the dignified response by @MamataOfficial."

