Farmers to hold protest rally over agri laws in Mumbai; Pawar, Aaditya Thackeray to attend

The rally organised by Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha will be held in Mumbai on January 25, a statement issued by the organisation said.

Published: 23rd January 2021 08:58 PM

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A large numbers of farmers left for Mumbai from Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday for a rally to demand repealing of the Centre's three new farm laws.

The rally will be addressed by former Union agriculture minister and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

A delegation will also present a memorandum to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the release said.

Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several border points of Delhi since November 28 last year, demanding a repeal of these laws.

Multiple rounds of talks between the government and farmer unions have failed to break the impasse so far, while the Supreme Court has appointed a panel for resolution.

