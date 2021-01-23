'Jai Shri Ram' chants to her is like red rag to a bull: Anil Vij takes potshot at Mamata

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan to her is like "red rag to a bull" that is why she stopped her speech at an event in Kolkata.

Banerjee had declined to speak at the event to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary where "Jai Shri Ram" slogans were raised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Jai Shri Ram" to #MamtaBanerjee is like a red rag to a bull that is why she stopped her speech at Victoria Memorial today," the firebrand Haryana BJP leader said in a tweet.

Banerjee had not started her speech when the slogan was raised by a section of the crowd at the Victoria Memorial event to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter.

She said such an "insult" was unacceptable.

"This is a government programme and not a political programme. There has to be dignity. It doesn't behove anybody to invite people and insult. I won't speak. Jai Bangla, Jai Hind," she said, wrapping up.