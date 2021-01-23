STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jail tourism: Pune’s Yerawada prison to be open to public from January 26

The 150-year-old Yerawada Jail is South Asia’s largest where several eminent freedom fighters were incarcerated by the colonial British government.

Published: 23rd January 2021 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Yerawada Central Jail in Pune. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  In its attempt to popularise historical places, the Maharashtra government has decided to start ‘jail tourism’ with Pune’s Yerawada prison being thrown open to the public on January 26. “This is the first such initiative in the country. We want to bring the young generation closer to historically important places and events,” said Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The 150-year-old Yerawada Jail is South Asia’s largest where several eminent freedom fighters were incarcerated by the colonial British government. Some of them are Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Mahatma Gandhi, Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The prisons in Thane, Nashik and Ratnagiri will also be a part of ‘jail tourism’.

The Yerawada jail was witness to the historic Poona Pact, which was signed between Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar on September 24, 1932, under a Mango tree for reservation of electoral seats for repressed classes, still exists.The places in Yerawada where freedom fighters stayed are also maintained and named after them. In recent years, Yerawada jail gained popularity following the hanging of Mumbai terror attack convict Azmal Kasab.

Deshmukh said the government has preserved memories of great leaders of India at Yerawada. “Rather than hiding these important places within the jail, we have decided to showcase them. The idea is to make people relate themselves with our history. This is the first great step towards jail tourism,” said Deshmukh. Guides will be provided to visitors and ticket prices will range from `5 to `50.

Due to the pandemic situation, only 50 visitors will be allowed daily to visit the significant places inside the jail. CM Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will inaugurate the jail tourism initiative at Yerawada. The state government has also decided to open the Assembly building to the visitors during the non-session period. A formal announcement will be made shortly following a meet between state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray and Speaker Nana Patole.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yerawada prison Maharashtra government jail tourism
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp